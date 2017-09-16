LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 TD4 Pure Hatchback AWD 5dr

Harrogate £18,990 18990.00GBP
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 TD4 Pure Hatchback AWD 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 39999 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
White, 2 Owners, Panoramic roof, 20'' Alloy wheels, Meridian audio system, DAB digital radio, 5 seats, White paintwork with light Grey leather interior complemented with a Brushed aluminium interior trim, Heated seats, Parking sensors, Cruise control, Electric wing mirrors, Front fogs, Leather multi function steering wheel, Keyless start, Bluetooth connectivity, Power boot, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, Actual Mileage is 40,600, 18,990
