LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2SD4 PureTECH Auto

£24,495 24495.00GBP


United Kingdom

£24,495
Immaculate one owner car with full main dealer service history

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Aluminium Trim Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn Central Locking Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Full Main Dealer SH Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Entry Leather Interior Lumbar Support Metallic Paint Mood Lighting Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Parktronic Passenger Airbag Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors SAT NAV - Professional Seat Height Adjustment Service History Service Indicator Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Spoiler Tinted Windows Trip Computer USB Connection

  • Ad ID
    8950
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    17/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    2.2SD4 PureTECH
