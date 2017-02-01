LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2012 Auto 57000

car description

One Lady Owner from new;57,000 Miles with Full Land Rover Service History;Supplied by Barretts Land Rover of Canterbury and maintained by them ever since;Serviced at 10k 23k 38k 49k;Corris Grey;Ivory Leather;HDD Premium Sat Nav;Heated front windscreen;Meridian surround sound system: 825W,;Full Land Rover Service History;12 Months MOT;Power fold exterior mirrors;19'' alloy wheels;60/40 split folding rear seat;8 inch high resolution touch-screen;Rear View Camera, ;Anti-lock braking system;Automatic Climate Control;Automatic headlights, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing;Bluetooth telephone;Tracker Fitted, Cruise control;DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) + Music Streaming;Front and Rear Parking Sensors;Driver and passenger airbags;Dynamic Stability Control (DSC);Electric front seats;Memory Drivers Pack;Heated Seats;Land Rover Tow Pack;Electric heated door mirrors;Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD);Electronic Parking Brake;;Lovely Evoque in Excellent Condition and maintained properly by the main dealer from new;Low Rate Finance Available with zero deposit, P/X always considered;;Please CALL Michael to arrange an indoor viewing, Thank You;