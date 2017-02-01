LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2012 Auto 57000

£23,500 23500.00GBP
Near Long Buckby, Northants, NN6
Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
One Lady Owner from new;57,000 Miles with Full Land Rover Service History;Supplied by Barretts Land Rover of Canterbury and maintained by them ever since;Serviced at 10k 23k 38k 49k;Corris Grey;Ivory Leather;HDD Premium Sat Nav;Heated front windscreen;Meridian surround sound system: 825W,;Full Land Rover Service History;12 Months MOT;Power fold exterior mirrors;19'' alloy wheels;60/40 split folding rear seat;8 inch high resolution touch-screen;Rear View Camera, ;Anti-lock braking system;Automatic Climate Control;Automatic headlights, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing;Bluetooth telephone;Tracker Fitted, Cruise control;DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) + Music Streaming;Front and Rear Parking Sensors;Driver and passenger airbags;Dynamic Stability Control (DSC);Electric front seats;Memory Drivers Pack;Heated Seats;Land Rover Tow Pack;Electric heated door mirrors;Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD);Electronic Parking Brake;;Lovely Evoque in Excellent Condition and maintained properly by the main dealer from new;Low Rate Finance Available with zero deposit, P/X always considered;;Please CALL Michael to arrange an indoor viewing, Thank You;
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...