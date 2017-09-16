LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 HSE Sdv6 5dr Auto

Lisburn £36,995 36995.00GBP
SERE Car Supermarket Lisburn
Lisburn, BT282RE, Antrim
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 HSE Sdv6 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26291 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Elec Heated + Adjust Door Mirrors, Electronic Traction Control, Engine Immobiliser, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Loadspace Cover, Locking Wheel Nuts, Luggage Net, PAS, Rear Park Distance Control, Remote Locking, Tailgate Wash/wipe, Trip Computer, Front Headrests, Rear Headrests, Volumetric Anti Theft Alarm, Body Colour Rear Applique Panel, Body Colour Bumpers, Body Colour Tailgate Handle, Front And Rear Electric Windows, Seatbelt Warning, Electronic Air Suspension/variable Ride Height, 'Global' Closing Of Front/rear Windows, Third Row Map Lights, Hill Descent Control, Power Foldback Door Mirrors, Electronic Tyre Pressure Monitoring, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Interior Mood Lighting, Heated Seats Front And Rear, Electric Steering Column Lock, Accessory Socket In Rear, CBC - (Cornering Brake Control), Cup Holders, Split Fold Rear Seat (65/35), Rear View Camera, Front And Rear Head Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Isofix, Electronic Parking Brake, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Front Park Distance Control, Hill Start Assist, Parking Heater, ABS + EBD + EBA, Electric Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Front Sunroof And Fixed Rear Glass, Bright Pack - Discovery, Complex 35/30/35 2nd Row Seat, Premium Navigation Including Voice And TMC With Touch Screen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Diesel Particulate Filter, Active Roll Mitigation, Body Coloured Wheel Arches, Heated Windscreen + Washer Jets, DAB Digital Radio, Terrain Response, Roll Stability Control, Keyless Smart Entry With Push Button Start, Gradient Acceleration Control, USB/iPod Connection, Windsor Leather Pack - Discovery, Driver And Front Passenger Leather Armrests, Roof Rails, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Body Colour Door Mirrors, Solid Paint, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Straight Grain Walnut Trim, Non Smokers Pack - Discovery, Meridian Audio System With Radio/single Cd Player/MP3/380W Amp + 11 Speakers, 20" 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Premium Upgrade Pack - Discovery,Seven Seater Leather Interior Trim Panoramic Roof Navigation System Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rear Camera
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...