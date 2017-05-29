loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Chipping Ongar £36,950 36950.00GBP

Ongar Bridge Motor Company Ltd
Chipping Ongar, CM59DZ, Essex
United Kingdom

£36,950
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34344 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Santorini Black Metallic, 2 owners, 7 seats, Ivory Windsor Leather, Extended Grand Black Veneers, 8 Speed auto with paddle shift, Reverse Camera, 20'' Gloss Black Viper alloy wheels, Auto Xenon Signature headlamps, Air suspension, Terrain Response, Meridian Audio system, 11 Speakers, subwoofer, 10 Disc CD Hard drive, DVD player, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Radio, Premium Satellite Navigation System with 4x4 interface, Say what you see voice activation, Front and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth phone system, Heated front & rear seats, 3 Position memory drivers seat, Electric seats, Drivers seat electric lumbar and side bolster adjustment, Electric adjustable multi function steering wheel with auto away, Cruise control, Timed Climate control, Electric panoramic sunroof with blinds, LED signature lights, Seven seats, Keyless entry and start, Heated windscreen, Eight air bags, Headlamp wash, Auto wipers, Electrochromatic interior mirror, Powerfold mirrors with puddle lamps, illuminated vanity mirrors, Interior mood lighting, Intelligent stop / start, Tyre pressure monitoring, Roof rails, Land Rover Warranty & Assistance until 22nd January 2018, Open 7 days, Px Welcome, Competitive Finance & PCP's available 7.9% APR., 36,950

  • Ad ID
    10285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34344 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
