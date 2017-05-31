loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Romford £33,989 33989.00GBP

Imperials Ltd
Romford, RM64HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

£33,989
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Green

Accessories

Chablis, 1 owner, 7 seats, Located at Our Chadwell Showroom, Extended Almond Leather, One Owner. 7 Seats, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Personal Telephone Integration, Voice Control, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, Nutmeg Contrast Stitching, DAB Radio, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Park Heating, Adjustable Suspension, Front Fogs, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Roof Rails, Tyre Pressure Monitor and 20'' Sparkle Silver and Black Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. ww.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk, 33,989

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10922
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
