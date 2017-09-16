loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 s/s Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£59,900 59900.00GBP

Park`s Land Rover
IV11UF,
United Kingdom

£59,900
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 s/s Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6593 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Carpathian Grey Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,21In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Adjustable Chassis,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,On-Board Monitor,Front/Rear Heated Seats,Memory Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Preparation Towing Equipment,Memory Electric/Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Front/Rear Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Gears Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Adjustable Chassis,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Cup Holder,Eight Speakers,Electric Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Front Screen,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Descent Control,Limited Slip Differential,MP3 Player Connection,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Sound Processor,Space Saver Spare Wheel,Speed Limiter,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17644
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6593 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on