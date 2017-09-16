LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon CommandShift 2 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Chelmsford £80,000 80000.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon CommandShift 2 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Indus Silver, CALL 01245 351234, SILVER, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, (URBAN RRS V2) VAT QUALIFYING, URBAN V2 BODYKIT, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Urban RRS V2 Carbon Bodystyling Package, Urban Carbon Front Bumper with Integrated Exposed Gloss Carbon Intakes and Daytime Running Lights, Urban Carbon Autograph Grille, Urban Exposed Carbon Front Splitter, Urban Exposed Carbon Skid Pan, Urban Exposed Carbon Rear Diffuser, Milltek Rear Box Replacement, Urban Quad Exhaust System, Urban Decal Branding, Urban Black Shadow Side Steps, Premium Tyre Package, 23?? Urban Alloys, Black Mirrors, InControl Protect, InControl Apps, Sat Nav, Meridian Surround Sound System, DAB Radio, Electric Memory Seats, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Phone, Privacy Glass, Lane Departure Warning, Rear View Camera, Forward Facing Camera, Servotronic, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Adaptive Dynamics, Voice Control, Stop/Start Motor System, Traffic Message Channel, Passive Entry/Push Button Start, Xenon Headlamps, Ambience Lighting, Auto Low Light Sensing Headlights, Electric Power Fold Mirrors, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Comfort Climate Control, Fully Modified by Urban Automotive, 30 Miles, Indus Silver Metallic with Ebony Leather, 80,000
