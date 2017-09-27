LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto [7 seat]

West London £69,990 69990.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover West London
West London, W30SL, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto [7 seat] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6014 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE
Bluetooth telephone connection,Front parking aid with visual display,Gesture tailgate,HDD Premium navigation including voice control; TMC with touch screen and media storage,InControl secure,Low traction launch,Mist sensor,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Speed sensitive power steering,TFT Virtual Instrument Panel,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,Bluetooth audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,InControl protect,USB/aux input socket,Adaptive brake lights,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Body coloured door mirrors,Daytime running lights,Door/quarter lights in toughened plate glass,Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation,Electric heated;adjustable; folding door mirrors with memory + approach lamp,Follow me home headlights,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Heated rear window,Heated washer jets,Heated windscreen,Laminated front side windows,Laminated windscreen,LED rear lamps,Light atlas exterior trim,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wash/wipe,Remote window closing,Twin bright tailpipes,2 way active front head restraints,2 way rear head restraints,60/40 Split folding rear seat/load through facility,Automatic air recirculation,Centre armrest with cubby box,Climate control memory,Driver's footrest,Electric 3rd row seats,Front and rear cupholders,Front door storage bin,Front map lights,Front seat back map pockets,Front stowage pocket,Front/rear passenger grab handles,Glovebox,Isofix child seat preparation,Luggage compartment lighting,Multifunction steering wheel,Oxford perforated leather,Pollen filter,Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away,Rear centre armrest,Roller blind loadspace cover,Sliding/reclining rear seats,Three 12V accessory power outlets,InControl connect Pack - Range Rover Sport,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Brake Assit,Auto lock system when vehicle in motion,Auto locking differential,Autonomous emergency braking,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Curtain airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electric child locks,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front seatbelt pretensioners,Front side airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill descent control,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Trailer stability assist,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote locking,Adaptive dynamics,Diesel particulate
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...