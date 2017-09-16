loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Stourbridge £66,948

Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£66,948
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8655 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Panoramic Sliding Glass Roof, Side Steps, Black Roof, Privacy Glass, Mudflaps, Memory Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Electric Seats with Memory, Climate Control, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Windows, Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Paddleshift, Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Alloy Wheels 21", Full Size Spare Wheel, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Powerlift Tailgate, Rear Parking Camera, Stop/Start Function

  • Ad ID
    20444
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8655 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
