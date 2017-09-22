loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£61,228 61228.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12864 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Carpathian Grey

Accessories

''Inclusive Of Service Package", Electrically Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Powered Tailgate, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats with Memory, InControl Secure?, Keyless Start, Intelligent High Beam, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), CD Player, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Leather Trim, Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Alloy Wheels 21", Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Start/Stop, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Rear Seats, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Electronic Park Brake, Air Suspension, Terrain Response, Hill Decent Control, Balance of 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23879
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12864 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
