LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 255 BHP

Sidcup £39,999

Beck Evans
Sidcup, DA145BZ, Kent
United Kingdom

£39,999
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 255 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27259 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BECK EVANS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS EST:1970, total cover/protection available, including gap rti, paint protection, extended warranties with main dealer labour rates. Keep your capital working for you with competitive payment options available from Beck Evans, let us quote you.

  • Ad ID
    11093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27259 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
