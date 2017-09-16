LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 4X4 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr

Belfast £21,985 21985.00GBP
SERE Car Supermarket Belfast
Belfast, BT126HR, Antrim
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 4X4 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 45169 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red
ABS, Alarm, Auxiliary Heater, Cruise Control, Driver And Passenger Airbags, EPAS, Front Centre Armrest, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Upholstery, Locking Wheel Nuts, Luggage Cover, Rear Centre Head Restraint, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, Remote Central Locking, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Rear Headrests, Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts, Illuminated Glovebox, Service Interval Indicator, Footwell Illumination, Luggage Compartment Lighting, Centre Console Storage With Lid, 12V Power Point In Luggage Area, Seatbelt Warning, Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Front Seatbelt Pretensioners With Force Limiters, Push Button Starter, Hill Descent Control, Power Front/rear Windows With Global Close, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Head Restraints, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Interior Mood Lighting, Leather Gear Knob, Rear Centre Armrest With 2 Cupholders, 12V Power Point Front, Lashing Points, Rear Parking Aid, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Heated Rear Windscreen, 3 Rear 3 Point Seatbelts, Electronic Parking Brake, Drivers Knee Airbag, Hill Start Assist, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Driver/passenger Sunvisors And Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter, 3 Seat Rear Bench, Front Side Airbags With Curtain Airbags, DAB Digital Radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Terrain Response, Auto Climate Control With Air Filtration, Roll Stability Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio/cruise Controls, Trailer Stability Assist, USB Connection, Satin Brushed Aluminium Inserts, Audio Connectivity System, Brunel Tailgate Finish, Proximity Sensing And Touch Detection For Overhead Map Lights, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Seats, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Door Mirrors, 4 Way Manually Adjustable Passenger Seat, Tyre Repair Kit, Ivory Headlining, 6 Way Manually Adjustable Drivers Seat With Electric Height Adjust, 8" Touch Screen, Audio System - CD/radio, 380W, 11 Speaker + Subwoofer, 18" 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheel With Sparkle Silver Finish Style 506,Four Wheel Drive 4WD Bluetooth Connectivity Leather with Heated Front Seats Dual Climate Control Front & Rear Parking Sensors
