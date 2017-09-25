LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Auto

£38,939 38939.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2041 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth Phone Integration, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Meridian Sound System, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Balance of 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty, Main Dealer, 1 Owner, Voice Activation, Automatic Dimming Mirror, Heated Front Windscreen, Metallic Paint, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Illuminated Tread Plate, Front Log Lamps, Day Running Lights, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...