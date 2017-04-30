Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

car description

Benz Bavarian are happy to offer you this beautiful, single owner Evoque Autobiography. Black, Benz Bavarian has been established 30 years as of March 2017. We are backed by our own fully approved service centre so you can buy from us with confidence. Our highest priority is customer service, for any enquiries call us on 01332 840272. Specification Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blind HDD Premium Navigation System Includes TMC Dynamic Route Guidance Park Assist Featuring Parallel Park Parking Exit, Perpendicular Park Front and Rear Parking Aid with Surround Camera System Featuring Towing Assist Automatic Climate Control 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen Intelligent Stop/Start Technology Intuitive Voice Control Heated Front Seats Digital Radio (DAB) Cruise Control Metallic Paint Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Recline Height and Tilt with Memory Bluetooth Phone Connection Global Opening for All Windows Push Button Start/Stop Meridian Surround System (825W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player MP3 Disc and File Compatibility USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm) Digital TV 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre Heated Front Windscreen Tyr