Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2DR LE

Leeds £66,875 66875.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
2016 Model Year
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Automatic Headlamps
Cruise Control
Electronic Park Brake
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Lane Departure Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Permanent Four Wheel Drive
Rain Sensing Wipers
Terrain Response
'Say What You See' Intuitive Voice Control
5" Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD Information Display
All Terrain Anti-Lock Braking System
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
Door Puddle and Footwell Lamps
Front Fog Lamps
Hill Start Assist
Meridian™ Sound System 380W with 10 speakers plus subwoofer (InControl Touch Plus)
Power Adjustable Heated Powerfold Exterior Mirrors
Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View
USB Connectivity
8 Way Adjustable Electric Front Seats
Audio System - DAB Radio
Body Coloured Door Mirror Caps
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Windscreen
Illuminated Front Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid - Front and Rear Park Distance Control
Premium HDD Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Paddleshift
Xenon Headlamps
Key Ring - Red Enamel with Kahn Logo
Dashboard Stitching
Floor Mats - High Quality Heavy Duty Carpet
Kahn Gear Selector
Front Grille With 3D Mesh
Lower Bootlid Spoiler
Door E
land-rover range-rover evoque convertible 2000cc td4 hse dynamic 2-door le orange 4-door abs alcantara alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-windscreen leather parking-sensor sat-nav xenon 2017 hands-free black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
