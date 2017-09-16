loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Diesel 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Hereford £42,950 42950.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£42,950
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Diesel 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3899 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Diesel Hatchback Finished in Firenze Red Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, Black Design Pack, Privacy glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, Service Plan, Mudflaps, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start

  • Ad ID
    21865
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3899 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
