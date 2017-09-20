LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Diesel 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (Tech Pack)

Droitwich £24,990 24990.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Diesel 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (Tech Pack) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 41514 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Indus Silver
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Diesel Hatchback Finished in Indus Silver Specification Includes Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Front fog lamps, 19'' 'Style 4' 6-spoke alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system
