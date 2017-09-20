loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Diesel 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (Tech Pack)

Get an Insurance Quote

Droitwich £24,990 24990.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£24,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Diesel 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (Tech Pack) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 41514 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Indus Silver

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Diesel Hatchback Finished in Indus Silver Specification Includes Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Ebony colourway, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Front fog lamps, 19'' 'Style 4' 6-spoke alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23228
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41514 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on