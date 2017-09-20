LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Diesel 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (Tech Pack)

Solihull £25,990 25990.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Diesel 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (Tech Pack) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 11583 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Diesel Hatchback Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Cirrus 'Oxford', Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Privacy glass, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Rain sensor windscreen, InControl Remote, Paint finish: metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, USB connection, Terrain Response system, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Parking aid
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...