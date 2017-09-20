loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Diesel 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (Tech Pack)

Solihull £25,990

Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£25,990
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Diesel 2.2 SD4 Pure 5dr (Tech Pack) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 11583 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Diesel Hatchback Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Cirrus 'Oxford', Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Privacy glass, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Rain sensor windscreen, InControl Remote, Paint finish: metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, USB connection, Terrain Response system, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Parking aid

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23230
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    11583 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
