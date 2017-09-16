loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Diesel Convertible 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto

Droitwich £41,990 41990.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£41,990
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Diesel Convertible 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Diesel Convertible Finished in Fuji White Specification Includes Leather, Ebony/Pimento 'Oxford' perforated, Heated seats, Rear view camera, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Bluetooth audio streaming, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket

  • Ad ID
    22282
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
