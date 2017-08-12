LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE DYNAMIC 2.2 SD4 - 9 SPEED - PAN ROOF - ELECTRIC TAILGATE 2014

car description

Stunning 2014 Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic 9 Speed finished in Santorini Black with black Dynamic perforated leather. 20" Range Rover Evoque Dynamic alloy wheels. Full Exterior Dynamic Body pack. Full Land Rover service history with one just completed. ;;Great Specification - Heated seats, glass panoramic roof with power blind, electronic tailgate, heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, Meridian Sound System - sounds fantastic! , HDD colour satellite navigation, iPod and USB connection, cruise control, Bluetooth, Xenon headlights with LED, auto headlights, DAB radio, Ambient lighting, electric seats, dynamic suspension system, dual climate control, full dynamic body kit, Full Land Rover Service history. 9 speed gearbox. Extremely well cared for example, 2 keys, similar to - Autobiography, Overfinch, Revere, Urban, Kahn. ;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, Hpi clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++