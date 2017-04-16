Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic

car description

Benz Bavarian is proud to offer this beautiful Range Rover Evoque. The combination of metallic Loire Blue paint and full black leather interior looks almost regal. This vehicle is in immaculate condition and the colour looks absolutely stunning in the sun. 1 owner, Blue, Benz Bavarian has been established 30 years as of March 2017. We are backed by our own fully approved service centre so you can buy from us with confidence. Our highest priority is customer service, PCP finance options available from £395 per month over 3 years with a 10% deposit. For any enquiries call us on 01332 840272. Specification Intelligent Stop/Start Technology Front and Rear Parking Aid with Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance Heated Front Seats Cruise Control Digital Radio Heated Front Windscreen Metallic Paint Bluetooth Phone Connection Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Recline Height and Tilt with Memory 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre 20in Five Split-Spoke Style 504 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts Grained Leather with Perforated Mid-Section Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC) Global Opening for All Windows Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers Tyre