LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE ED4 PURE, 2WD, GREY HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 2012

£19,970 19970.00GBP

Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom

£19,970
CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES HAVE THIS LOVELY EXAMPLE OF THE RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2 WHEEL DRIVE IN MANUAL, MAKING THIS MODEL VERY ECONOMICAL, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D, Upgrades - Metallic paint GBP 550, Fog Lamps - Front GBP 205, Next MOT due 05/03/2017, Last serviced on 06/03/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Digital Radio (DAB), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Global Opening for All Windows, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Pure Grained Leather, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, Orkney Grey Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 19,970

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9835
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    08/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    ED4 PURE, 2WD, GREY HEATED LEATHER SEATS,
