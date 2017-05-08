LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE ED4 PURE, 2WD, GREY HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 2012

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES HAVE THIS LOVELY EXAMPLE OF THE RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2 WHEEL DRIVE IN MANUAL, MAKING THIS MODEL VERY ECONOMICAL, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D, Upgrades - Metallic paint GBP 550, Fog Lamps - Front GBP 205, Next MOT due 05/03/2017, Last serviced on 06/03/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Digital Radio (DAB), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Global Opening for All Windows, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Pure Grained Leather, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, Orkney Grey Metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 19,970