LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE eD4 Pure 5dr 2WD

Aylesford £24,000 24000.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone
Aylesford, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: eD4 Pure 5dr 2WD Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 12646 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Orkney Grey
Reversing Sensors,Bluetooth Connection,DAB Radio,Heated Seats,Cruise Control
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...