LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE eD4 Pure 5dr 2WD

Aylesford £24,000 24000.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone
Aylesford, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom

£24,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: eD4 Pure 5dr 2WD Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 12646 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Orkney Grey

Accessories

Reversing Sensors,Bluetooth Connection,DAB Radio,Heated Seats,Cruise Control

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23974
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12646 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
