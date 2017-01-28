loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE ED4 PURE TECH 2012

Sudbury £19,970 19970.00GBP

Unit 5B, Bull Lane Industrial Estate, Acton, Sudbury
Sudbury, CO10 0BD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£19,970
car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this lovely one owner Range Rover Evoque pure tech presented in Fuji White with full black leather upholstery. This Evoque is in excellent condition throughout and has been very well maintained with full Land Rover service history, it will also come supplied with a new M.O.T with no advisories.;;There is a very good spec to this Evoque having the Tech pack and various other options, the full specification consists of - Fixed panoramic roof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Full black leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Climate control, Front and Rear parking sensors, Meridian surround sound system, Electic folding door mirrors, Cruise control, Heated front windscreen, Automatic lights, Automatic wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8081
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    ED4 PURE TECH
