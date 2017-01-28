LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE ED4 PURE TECH 2012

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this lovely one owner Range Rover Evoque pure tech presented in Fuji White with full black leather upholstery. This Evoque is in excellent condition throughout and has been very well maintained with full Land Rover service history, it will also come supplied with a new M.O.T with no advisories.;;There is a very good spec to this Evoque having the Tech pack and various other options, the full specification consists of - Fixed panoramic roof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Full black leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Climate control, Front and Rear parking sensors, Meridian surround sound system, Electic folding door mirrors, Cruise control, Heated front windscreen, Automatic lights, Automatic wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.