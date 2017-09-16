LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE HSE DYNAMIC 2.2d Convertible Auto

£37,490 37490.00GBP
Advantage Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: HSE DYNAMIC 2.2d Convertible Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6997 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: ORANGE
Ebony Perforated Leather, Black Pack, 20'' Satin Black Alloys, Meridian Sound System, Bluetooth Audio Stream, InControl Secure for Warranty Period, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium for Warranty, Hill Descent Control, ATC Air Conditioning, CD/DVD Player, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), InControl Apps, Auto Windscreen Wipers, Powerfold Mirrors, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Seats- Driver and Passenger's, Electric Memory Seats, Lumbar - 4 Way Driver, Body Kit Covertible HSE Dynamic, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Front Washer Jets, Wind Deflector, Treadplate-Illuminated, Automatic Headlamp Levelling, Daytime Running Lamps, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Auto Headlamp, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry/Push Button Start, Lane Departure Warning, Park Distance Control Sensor Front/Rear, Rear View Camera, Forward Facing Camera, HLDF Screen 10.2'', Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Rotary Gearshift knob
