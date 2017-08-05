car description

** £990 DEPOSIT £379 MONTHLY **, ** BUY NOW START PAYING OCTOBER 2017 **, One Private Owner From New, Prestige Bodystyling , Panoramic Glass Roof, Power Operated Tailgate , 19'' Multispoke Alloy Wheels, Ivory Ambient Leather Interior, Satin Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim, HDD Full Colour Satellite Navigation System, Reversing Aid Camera, Front & Rear Acoustic Parking System, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, DIS Drivers Information System, Computer, Cruise Control, Bi Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatically Dimming Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensor, ISOFIX Restraint Safety System, Hill Descent Control, ESP Electronic Stability Programme, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Airbags, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Meridian 380 Watt Surround Sound System, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Connectivity, MP3 Player, CD Play ** £990 DEPOSIT £379 MONTHLY ** This fantastic Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Prestige really is in an as new condition and not only benefits from one private owner from new but the car also has a Full Land Rover Service History with the balance of the Land Rover 5 Years Free Servicing. The car is finished in the best colour combination available of Metallic Santorini Black with a contrasting Ivory Ambient Leather Interior. Being the Prestige Model the car boats an enviable high level of specification as standard but this particular car was ordered from Land Rover with the Panoramic Full Length Glass Roof, Remote Controlled Electrically Operated Tailgate, 18'' Spare Wheel and a Satin Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim. The Evoque is a superb car to drive and also very affordable with a fuel return of up to 49.6 Miles Per Gallon and the Road Fund Licence costing only £220.00 Per Year. ** ALL CARS NOW SUPPLIED WITH 12 MONTHS AA ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE COVER, 5 DAYS FREE INSURANCE (SUBJECT TO ACCEPTANCE & £12.50 ADMIN FEE), A NO QUIBBLE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY, INCLUDING FAILURES CAUSED BY WEAR AND TEAR, 12 MONTHS MOT AND A MULTI POINT PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION REPORT ** FINANCE FOR EXAMPLE - CONTACT FOR QUOTE **