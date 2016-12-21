Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Full service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** BLACK, We are delighted to present to you this beutiful Range Rover Evoque Prestige SD4 with a full service history and painted in a gorgeous Sumatra metallic black. The car has a huge specification which features include Panoramic roof, Prestige oxford leather interior with extended dashboard, Voice control, LED daylight running lights, Xenon headlights, DAB radio, Sat nav, Bluetooth, Keyless entry, Stop/start function, Cruise control, Electric folding mirrors, Rain sensors, Duel zone air con and Electrically adjustable front heated seats. Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***, £21,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.