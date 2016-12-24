Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 4x4 ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** BLACK, We are delighted to present for sale this Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic LUX which is finished in a stunning Santorini Black and comes with a service pack untill January 2021. The car comes with additional Black design pack(darkened headlights,fog lights and rear tail lights, Narvik Black exterior elements and 20 inch Satin Black alloys) and Red calipers. The car has a huge spec which includes rear parking camera, panoramic roof, auto open/close tailgate, privacy glass, push button stop/start, key-less entry, cruise control, electric perforated mid-section heated sports seats with memory, front/rear parking sensors, paddle shift, mutli function steering wheel and sat nav. The audio system includes bluetooth,cd,aux,DAB radio and a Meridian speaker system. The interior is finished in a superb Pimento Red and Ebony black mix.Category 1 alarm and immobilizer. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(LP65VZO), £41,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.