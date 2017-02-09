Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Cruise Control, 4x4, Service history ****ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN AND HOME START***** We are delighted to present for sale BLUE, this stunning Evoque Pure Tech finished in metallic blue with a full Ivory Leather interior. This car comes with; FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY BY SUPPLING DEALER, HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Climate Control Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Voice Control Say What You See Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Windscreen Heated, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Audio System 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, Seat Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Pure Grained Leather, Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and we would be happy to take your current vehicle in as part exchange. Indoor viewing area, nationwide delivery available and all vehicles are subject to a £80 administration fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMEN