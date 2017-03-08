loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Buntingford £19,995 19995.00GBP

Hare Street
Buntingford, SG9 0EA, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£19,995
Full Leather, Electric Front Seats, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Front fog lights, Dual Climate Zones, Privacy Glass, Leather Trim Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Heated front seats, Automatic Dimming Mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic Rain Sensitive Windscreen Wipers, Park Distance Control - Front and Rear, Hill Descent Control, DAB Digital Radio, Media-in Connectivity , Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless start, iPod Connection, Meridian Sound System, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Heated Mirrors, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8819
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    64080 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
