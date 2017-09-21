Chadwell Heath £25,989 25989.00GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Ambient Lighting, Power Tailgate, Black Pack, Gloss Black Mirrors, Black Side Vents, Black Grille, Secrecy Glass, Illuminated Treadplates, Terrain Response, Front Fogs, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel, Folding Mirrors, Full Dynamic Styling and 20" Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter,
land-rover range-rover evoque black 4wd alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control push-button-start sat-nav xenon 2014 hands-free estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
