Chadwell Heath £31,989 31989.00GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
Full Hawke Body Styling inc Front and Rear Diffuser, Quad Exhausts, Fully Colour Coded, Black Stealth Pack, Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Keyless Go, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Terrain Response, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors and 22" Black and Diamond Polished Saker II Alloys. Full Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk
land-rover range-rover evoque black 4wd alloy-wheels bluetooth fsh push-button-start sat-nav xenon 2012 hands-free estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l322
