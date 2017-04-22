Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE

car description

Surround Cameras, Dual View Touch Screen, Sat Nav, TV, Bluetooth Prep, Voice Input, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Memory Seats, DAB Radio, Premium Audio 1280W, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Daytime Running Lights, Ambient Lighting, Power Tailgate, Terrain Response, Secrecy Glass, Folding Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles and Upgraded Dynamic Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Viewing by Appointment. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Kenny 07875 539530 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk