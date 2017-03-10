Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Chesham £40,500 40500.00GBP
Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, HP5 3QW, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Meridian Sounds, 4x4 Boss Motor Company are delighted to present this range topping Range Rover Evoque Autobiography. Land Rover Demonstrator Plus One Owner. FULL Land Rover Main Dealer Service History.Finsihed in Santorini Black with Full Black Leather Throughout. Extensive Autobiography Specification Includes:20'' alloy wheels, HDD Premium Navigation system, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Fixed panoramic roof, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 8 inch high resolution DualView touch-screen, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake.Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE.
