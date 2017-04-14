loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Chesham £25,950 25950.00GBP

Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, HP5 3QW, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£25,950
car description

Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Xenon Headlamps, Satellite Navigation, Parking Camera, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Meridian Sounds, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, 4x4

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9489
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Range Rover Evoque for sale

