loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Get an Insurance Quote

Chichester £19,990 19990.00GBP

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£19,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4 Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 4x4 5 Door Manual registered July 2012 (12 reg) finished in Orkney Grey with Full Black Leather interior. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10192
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on