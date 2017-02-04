Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Low Mileage full main dealer service history, Full Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Parking Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, DVD Player, Memory Seats, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Front Centre Armrest, FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Radio, Blind Spot Information System, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history This outstanding Landrover Range Rover Evoque SD4 Dynamic Lux pack 9 spd automatic has had just 1 lady owner, covered a mere 20000 miles and is spotless inside and out. It comes with the benefit of a full Landrover main dealer service history with the remaining 5 year Approved service plan and an MOT until January 2018. Specification is huge and includes Autoglym paint and interior protection, full Ivory Lunar leather interior with heated, electric and memory seats with centre arm rest, rear parking camera and sensors with surround, 8'' touch screen colour satellite navigation, keyless entry and start, fixed panoramic glass roof with electric blinds, powered tailgate, xenon lights, 2 Zone climate control, heated front windscreen, folding electric door mirrors, blind spot indicator, 20'' unmarked alloys, headlamp washers, hill hold assist, auto lights and wipers, leather multifunction steering wheel and cruise control. See more at carsofchichester.co.uk. All cars are Hpi checked and come with warranty. Finance & Part exchange are available.