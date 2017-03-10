loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£23,990

Chipping Norton, OX7 5TB, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£23,990
car description

Air Conditioning, Traction Control, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Colour SatNav, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Parking Camera, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history HEATED AND ELECTRIC LEATHER SEATS, SAT NAV, PARKING CAMERA, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM PLUS MUCH MORE. 3 LAND ROVER SERVICE STAMPS., THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8855
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
