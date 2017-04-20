Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

4x4 All of our vehicles are prepared to a high standard and you won't be disappointed all vehicles are supplied with a full HPI report, 1 years MOT where applicable and fully serviced with any parts without a serviceable life replaced. Warranty supplied on all vehicles. We offer finance at competitive rates HP or PCP is available, nationwide delivery is also available please call for information and quotes. Part exchange is offered and most things are considered. Viewings best by appointment but vehicles are viewable at opening times so feel free to come and have a browse, contact Stuart or Neil on 01206 212710 or after hours fell free to call or text anytime Stuart 07860 348928 Neil 07581882838