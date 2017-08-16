Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Colour SatNav, FULL BLACK STITCHED LEATHER, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Manufacturer Direct, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Cruise Control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Self-levelling Suspension , Push Button Start, 20'' GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, Heated Seats, CD Player, MP3 Player, MERIDEAN PREMIUM SOUND, Xenon plus headlights, power fold door mirrors, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 THIS VEHICLE HAS ONLY COVERED 29,000 MILES AND COMES WITH FULL MAIN DEALER HISTORY, AS WITH ALLL OUR VEHICLES IT COMES FULLY HPI CLEAR AND MILEGE WARRANTED, HUGE SPEC INCS TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV, FULL BLACK NAPPA LEATHER, ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATING, FULL GLASS PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20'' GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, ADAPTIVE XENON LIGHTING, MERIDEAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, AUTO LIGHTING WITH RAIN SENSING WIPERS, ROOF IN WHITE, CRUISE CONTROL, DAB RADIO, FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, AUX MEDIA INTERFACE, OVERTAKING ASSIST WITH LANE CHANGE ALERT, AND LOTS MORE, A STUNNING DEMO +1 OWNER LOW MILEGE EXAMPLE