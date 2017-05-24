Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

4x4, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this great spec, pristine condition Evoque with just one owner from new and a full Land Rover main dealer service history. Please call 8am-9pm. All of our cars are fully HPI checked and we are AA approved.Spec Includes....Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Full Leather/Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Media Pack, Bluetooth Phone System, Cruise Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Spekers, USB/Aux point, Climate Control, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Metallic Paint, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Grained Leather, Global Opening for All Windows, Xenon Lights, Oxford Leather Steering Wheel, Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, Smart Key - (Remote Lock, Unlock, Double Locking, Lights On, Global Window Opening/Closing and Tailgate Release), Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Push Button Start/Stop, Alarm, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Phone Connection, 18in Five-Split Spoke Style 506 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Paddel Shift, Traction control, Height adjustable drivers seat, Folding rear seats, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. P