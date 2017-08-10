Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Manufacturer Direct, Xenon Headlamps, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, MP3 Player, Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, One Owner, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, ABS, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this superb condition, great spec Land Rover Evoque Pure Tech with only 43,000 miles, one private owner and full Land Rover service history from new. Mot June. Finance available. Please call 8am-9pm. All of our cars are fully HPI checked and we are AA approved.Spec includes....HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Digital Radio (DAB), Media Pack, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, USB/Aux point, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Windscreen Heated, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Meridian Spekers, Front And Rear parking Sensors, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Pure Grained Leather, Global Opening for All Windows, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Full Leather/Electric/Heated seats, Eco Mode, Audio Remote Control, Auto Lights + Wipers, Push Button Start, Satin Brushed Centre Console Finisher, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in B