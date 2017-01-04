loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£22,495 22495.00GBP

68 Lewes Road
BN6 8TY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£22,495
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Xenon Headlamps, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Tracker Fitted, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Stability Control, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 4x4 A lovely example very nice spec car including full panoramic roof, heated leather seats, sat nav

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7611
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Engine Size
    2179
