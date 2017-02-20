Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£30,995 30995.00GBP
Unit 8 Victoria Road Industrial Estate
BN41 1XQ, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Climate Control, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Television, CD Player, Auto Lighting, Tow Pack, Folding Rear Seats, Electric Seats, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history HSE Dynamic 2.2SD4 Dynamic Lux finished in Santorini Black metallic paint with Black leather upholstery. Automatic Transmission, Full Glass Panoramic Roof with Electric Blind, Cruise Control , Reverse Camera with 360 Camera System, Sat Nav, Heated Seats, Dynamic Lux Alloy Wheels, Parking Sensors, Electric Rear Tail Gate, Electric Seats with Memory Pack for Driver, Electric Exterior Folding Mirrors, Electric Steering Column with Memory Pack, Privacy Glass , Split Folding Rear Seats , Keyless Entry and Start system,Day Time Running Lights, Bluetooth and CD System.
