Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£23,000 23000.00GBP

Unit 8 Victoria Road Industrial Estate
BN41 1XQ, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£23,000
Full Leather, Cruise Control, 2-Zone Climate Control, Heated Seats, 18'' Alloys, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8923
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    51000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
