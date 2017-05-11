Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£24,680 24680.00GBP
Unit 8 Victoria Road Industrial Estate
BN41 1XQ, East Sussex
United Kingdom
20'' Alloy Wheels, Meridian Surround Sound, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Partial Electric Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, 2-Zone Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Automatic Headlights, 20'' Alloys Alloy Wheels - 20in Style 6 Sparkle SilverRoof - Fixed Panoramic including Power BlindsExt. Mirrors Elec. Adj. Heated w. Power FoldingFront Fog Lamps
