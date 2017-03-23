loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Fareham £16,995 16995.00GBP

Broadcut
Fareham, PO16 8ST, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£16,995
Multi function steering wheel, ABS, Alarm, Traction Control, Central Locking, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Alloy wheels, Full service history Finished in the most popular colour combination, stunning white with matching light oatmeal leather interior, This vehicle has covered over average mileage which reflects in its very competitive pricing,thou this vehicle's mileage does not reflect in it condition, this vehicle shows no signs of wear, mainly motorway mileage, one owner from new supported by a full and comprehensive service history, any inspection welcome, 3 Month Warranty, ABS, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Aluminium Trim, Auto Lights, Auto Wipers, AUX Port, Bluetooth Phone Conn, CD Player, Central Locking, Colour Coded, Cruise Control, Driver Airbag, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Front Arm Rest, Front Fog Lights, Full Service History, HPI Clear, MOT, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment, Service Indicator, Spare Key, Traction Control, V5 Reg Doc, Warranted Mileage

  • Ad ID
    9066
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    101000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Engine Size
    2179
