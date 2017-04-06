Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Hastings £51,950 51950.00GBP
The Green
Hastings, TN38 0SY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Voice Control System, DAB Digital Radio, DVD System, Power Hood, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Auto Lights, Quick-Clear Screen, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Powered Folding Mirrors, Isofix Child Seat Preperation, Puddle Lights, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Daytime Running Lights, Fronr & Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Traction Control, AUX/USB, CD Player, 19'' Alloys, 4x4 1 Owner, Ebony Oxford Leather, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 10.2 Inch High Resolution Touch-Screen, Blind Spot Monitor + Reverse Traffic Detect, InControl Touch-Pro Meridian 660 Watt, Lane Departure Warning
Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Voice Control System, DAB Digital Radio, DVD System, Power Hood, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Auto Lights, Quick-Clear Screen, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Powered Folding Mirrors, Isofix Child Seat Preperation, Puddle Lights, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Daytime Running Lights, Fronr & Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Traction Control, AUX/USB, CD Player, 19'' Alloys, 4x4
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...