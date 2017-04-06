loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Hastings £51,950 51950.00GBP

The Green
Hastings, TN38 0SY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£51,950
Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Voice Control System, DAB Digital Radio, DVD System, Power Hood, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Auto Lights, Quick-Clear Screen, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Powered Folding Mirrors, Isofix Child Seat Preperation, Puddle Lights, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Daytime Running Lights, Fronr &amp; Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Traction Control, AUX/USB, CD Player, 19'' Alloys, 4x4 1 Owner, Ebony Oxford Leather, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 10.2 Inch High Resolution Touch-Screen, Blind Spot Monitor + Reverse Traffic Detect, InControl Touch-Pro Meridian 660 Watt, Lane Departure Warning

  • Ad ID
    9333
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    200 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
