Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Hayling Island £26,995 26995.00GBP
15 - 21 Rails Lane
Hayling Island, PO11 9LG, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Metallic Paintwork, Climate Control, Quick-Clear Screen, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Push Button Start, Powered Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, Immobiliser, Alarm, ABS, 4x4 Finished in Gleaming Metallic Orkney Grey Paintwork and Beautifully kept Leather seats ... Start up the 2.2 Sd4 engine ... This Fantastic Land Rover Evoque Prestige Automatic has covered ONLY 23,800 Miles and it is now time for this one to find a new home ... Featuring ... Keyless Start , Immobiliser , Power Steering , Cruise Control , Dual Zone Climate Controlled Air Conditioning , Tyre Pressure Monitor , Privacy Glass , Electric Windows , Power Fold Mirrors , Heated Front Windscreen , Alloys , Parking Sensors , Bluetooth and Sat Nav ..., For more pictures and full details , visit our web site at www.daronford.co.uk
